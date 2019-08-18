Brunswick (BC) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Unumprovident (UNM) Valuation Declined While Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (BC) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 120,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 263,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 384,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.22M shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Unumprovident Corp (UNM) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 21,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 643,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, down from 664,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Unumprovident Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.62 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,608 are held by Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability. 239 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advisors. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 131,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,583 shares. Skylands Lc reported 33,150 shares stake. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 67,394 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.17% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,336 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 69,965 shares. Valueworks Limited Com invested in 112,194 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 39,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unum Group Put Volume Spikes After Bruising Bear Note – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum teams up with Fidelity Investments® to offer first-of-its-kind Student Debt Relief Program – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Invesco, Unum Group and PNC Financial Services Group – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.