Brunswick (BC) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.75 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Increased by Paragon Capital Management Llc

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 875,668 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 90,782 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 83,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 3.50M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $80.51 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Walleye Trading Limited Com invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 141,584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,245 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 0.02% or 85,350 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 326,698 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,089 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.25% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 108,000 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2.79% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 465,640 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schroder Inv Management stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 340,424 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 26,001 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited has 446,131 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Management has 647 shares. Schafer Cullen reported 0.04% stake. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,534 shares. Boys Arnold And owns 69,958 shares. Raymond James Fin stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 3.94% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7.96 million shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 13,224 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc reported 15,719 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jnba Fincl owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,581 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.21% or 185,046 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.