Bruni J V & Company Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Wedbush Securities Has Lowered Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stake by $542,178; Stock Value Rose

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 7,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.01. About 71,485 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset owns 4,440 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fagan Associates has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings Trust stated it has 85,792 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi reported 100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 131.10M shares. Bessemer Gp owns 2.85M shares. 8,617 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Moors & Cabot holds 51,579 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 425,590 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 47,970 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 0% or 1,690 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 272,278 shares. Moreover, Covington Invest has 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Cap Strength (FTCS) by 5,360 shares to 48,506 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Quality (IQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr holds 1,782 shares. Colony Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,436 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.58% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Missouri-based Comm Bancorp has invested 0.45% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Palladium Lc has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,619 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc has invested 0.2% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hm Payson Co holds 0.04% or 7,861 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Duncker Streett And Company holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Compton Cap Management Ri has 0.35% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 1832 Asset LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 16.15 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.