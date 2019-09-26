Bruni J V & Company Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $12.68 Million; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $6.03 Million

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 266.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 83,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 115,056 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, up from 31,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

