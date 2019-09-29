Bruni J V & Company Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted by $12.68 Million as Market Value Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Holding in Ecolab (ECL)

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 135.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 2,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 984,991 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares to 68,084 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,446 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.