Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Position by $27.68 Million as Stock Rose; Stone Run Capital Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $345,800

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $211.11. About 471,873 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.48. About 79,589 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Korea Investment Corporation holds 312,674 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.17% or 564,976 shares. Greatmark Invest holds 0.08% or 1,282 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 145 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 37,330 shares. Comm Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 18,288 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com holds 1.50M shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 151,302 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 774,385 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 9,523 are held by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth reported 522 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 1,437 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,574 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 15,899 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% or 437,374 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.01% or 430 shares. Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 1,945 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 13,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 65,215 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co reported 9,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 9 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 238 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,357 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 27,100 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).