Bruni J V & Company Has Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $944,288; Stock Value Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Maintains Holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 68,622 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 1.71M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) by 124,684 shares to 408,678 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 90,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,219 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI).