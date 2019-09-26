Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Sterling Capital Management Has Upped American Tower (AMT) Stake By $4.08 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 26.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 19,980 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 96,752 shares with $19.78M value, up from 76,772 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $222.18. About 132,591 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 62.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bruni J V & Company sold 238,816 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Bruni J V & Company holds 144,885 shares with $11.02M value, down from 383,701 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 608,895 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs And Co Ca owns 113,093 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. 33,093 were reported by Heritage Invsts Management Corp. Burns J W And Ny holds 3,004 shares. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.15% or 7,238 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 669,227 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,676 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust has 3,511 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 29,750 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 27,255 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.36% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap has 0.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,186 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests accumulated 17,570 shares. Highland Capital LP holds 3,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 11.65% above currents $76.76 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.89 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 1.57% above currents $222.18 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 392,283 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 4,146 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ruggie Capital has 269 shares. Argent invested in 4,516 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 126,416 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 206 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 266,565 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 4,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 9,528 shares or 0.28% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 6,337 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).