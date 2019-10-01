Bruni J V & Company Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $12.68 Million; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shareholder Presima Upped Its Holding by $712,000

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 864,884 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,220 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability has 150,040 shares. Dodge & Cox has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 51,423 shares or 4.65% of the stock. Menlo Advsrs Llc reported 49,915 shares or 4.8% of all its holdings. Whittier Com Of Nevada stated it has 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,696 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,240 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset holds 148,958 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 14,866 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Strategies Inc holds 2,074 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Utah-based Albion Fincl Gru Ut has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 482,075 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 184,343 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 169,400 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,178 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ent Fincl Svcs invested in 0% or 25 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 4,951 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 273,400 shares. Chevy Chase has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 31,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% or 4,177 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 37,100 shares to 164,200 shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

