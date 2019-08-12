Bruni J V & Company Has Lowered Ventas (VTR) Stake by $14.84 Million; Share Price Rose; Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $609,700

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 38,656 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 33,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 179,991 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 316,097 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,959 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,359 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 200 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP invested in 2.29% or 455,000 shares. Consulta Limited has 250,000 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 47,397 shares. 1,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 46,284 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 3.56 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co has 5,180 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has 19,994 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited holds 0.1% or 135,286 shares. 238 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Farmers Bankshares reported 84 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.08% or 26,892 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 11,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,824 are owned by Riverhead Capital Lc. Davenport Com Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). World Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 27,754 shares. 9.06 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 20,584 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 51,581 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications reported 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ls Investment Lc holds 0.05% or 13,446 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% or 307,580 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 15,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).