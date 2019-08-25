Bruni J V & Company Holding in Radian Group (RDN) Lifted as Stock Declined; Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $369,600

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 1.22M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 249,931 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 41,777 shares. Private Na invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Monroe Commercial Bank And Mi holds 0.31% or 8,601 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 28,393 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,795 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc reported 5,475 shares. Johnson Fincl owns 2,036 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.14% or 12,095 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 75,890 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 290,034 shares. Oarsman Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 205 shares.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares to 95,778 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,881 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 19,100 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 91,400 shares. Bruni J V Co Co owns 2.35M shares. 245,000 are owned by Cap World. Parametrica Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 13,737 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.32% or 9.77M shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 773,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 11,240 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 106,461 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,384 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd reported 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 7.82 million shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 3.79 million shares. Systematic Mngmt LP invested in 0.05% or 65,475 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.64M shares.