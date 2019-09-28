Bruni J V & Company Cut Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding as Market Value Rose; Scott & Selber Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Upped by $1.23 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 13,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.68M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63M shares traded or 71.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 10,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telos Cap accumulated 0.55% or 26,772 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Notis invested in 7,795 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 66,648 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Llc reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 10.31M are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Schulhoff And Inc reported 16,840 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 22,283 shares. Opus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,441 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co reported 12,077 shares.

