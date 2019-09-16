Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Radian Group (RDN) Holding by $683,782; Scotia Capital Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Valuation Declined

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 31,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.08M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 575,601 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 76,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 605,305 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58M, up from 528,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 4.87M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,694 shares to 39,478 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 10,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,636 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beutel Goodman reported 10.10M shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,417 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc accumulated 0.09% or 35,563 shares. First Personal Finance Services holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,243 shares. M Holdg Secs reported 31,664 shares stake. Adams Asset Limited Com has 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 141,425 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 422,575 shares. Asset Management holds 1.14% or 181,507 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny reported 1.48M shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 1.83% or 92,530 shares. Iowa Bank reported 62,206 shares. Finance Advantage Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,006 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 223,925 shares stake. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.34M for 8.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

