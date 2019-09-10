Bruni J V & Company Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $27.68 Million; Rare Infrastructure LTD Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) Cut by $4.78 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83 million shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 53,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6,899 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 2.50M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $71.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Inc reported 0.38% stake. Hilltop Inc owns 19,161 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 672 shares stake. Godsey Gibb Associates holds 162,667 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated holds 20,499 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,764 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 59,673 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Cullen Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,760 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 16,347 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Company has 2,337 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 2.84M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 59,449 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd owns 5,698 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.