Bruni J V & Company Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Private Trust Co Boosted by $965,264 Its Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 1.42M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Wesbanco State Bank accumulated 4,097 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 398,387 shares stake. Washington Trust Company has invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Columbia Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 36,836 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 3,370 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.22% or 12,167 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 254,381 shares. Reaves W H owns 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,724 shares. Adelante Management Ltd stated it has 2.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo reported 61,920 shares. Hills National Bank & Tru invested in 0.66% or 12,468 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Capital Mgmt Inc Tx holds 3.01% or 105,961 shares in its portfolio. 40,707 are held by Aristotle Limited Liability Corp. Swift Run Cap owns 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,150 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt has 1.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.76M shares. St Johns Invest Llc reported 0.96% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 10,279 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ent Fin Serv Corporation owns 86,529 shares. Maryland invested in 1.84% or 121,343 shares. Amer National Insur Company Tx reported 123,390 shares. Rbo & Co Ltd Company owns 3.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 115,096 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ancora Limited Liability owns 130,350 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,555 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 2.76% or 109,533 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares to 22,457 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).