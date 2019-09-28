Bruni J V & Company Lowered Radian Group (RDN) Position; Nanostring Technologies Has 1.82 Sentiment

Bruni J V & Company decreased Radian Group Inc (RDN) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bruni J V & Company sold 31,081 shares as Radian Group Inc (RDN)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Bruni J V & Company holds 2.32M shares with $53.08M value, down from 2.35M last quarter. Radian Group Inc now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 775,889 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN)

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 82 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 45 decreased and sold their equity positions in Nanostring Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 29.95 million shares, down from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nanostring Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $751.77 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. for 720,915 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 1.53 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 112,910 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. has invested 1.48% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 98,342 shares.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.16M shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Westport Asset Mgmt reported 150,000 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 9,863 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.05% or 1.50M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 137,992 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Massachusetts Service Company Ma holds 221,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,627 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability owns 666,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 453,137 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 275,637 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.06% or 257,743 shares. Regions reported 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 14,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

