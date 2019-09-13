Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Stock Value Rose; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Increased by $472,100 as Valuation Rose

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 19,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 2.29M shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.85% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Buckhead Management Ltd Co reported 53,687 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd invested 0.72% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 46,824 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability accumulated 3.89% or 426,008 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 356 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc accumulated 277,661 shares. 2.99 million were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 724,169 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox stated it has 28,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Grp accumulated 33,112 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 547,580 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,400 shares.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,712 shares to 17,884 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,030 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge & Cox holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,825 shares. Northern Trust reported 6.77M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 12,859 are held by Perkins Coie Co. Bessemer Group invested 0.9% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 15,227 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. 63,802 are owned by International Limited Ca. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc accumulated 1,068 shares. Altfest L J & holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,903 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Shelton Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,599 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 38,840 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 54,538 shares. British Columbia Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 135,122 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services stated it has 53,423 shares or 6.75% of all its holdings.