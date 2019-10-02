Bruni J V & Company Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Has Cut by $4.06 Million; Markston International Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company analyzed 19,909 shares as the company's stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $97.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 48,683 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21.54 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,602 shares. Resolution has invested 2.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Richard C Young & Ltd reported 40,450 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,010 shares. Csu Producer Resources invested 3.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westover Limited Liability Corp holds 11,266 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,497 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.42% or 31,244 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,080 shares. Bessemer Securities Llc owns 5,300 shares. Altfest L J And Com has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mount Lucas Management LP holds 0.38% or 11,045 shares in its portfolio.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 37,796 shares to 3,175 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Internationalinc. Cl (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,377 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock.