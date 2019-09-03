Bruni J V & Company Has Cut American Tower New (AMT) Position By $27.68 Million; Last Week Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Coverage

Bruni J V & Company decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 86.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Bruni J V & Company holds 22,331 shares with $4.40 million value, down from 162,828 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $52.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: William Blair

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $47.0000 52.0000

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $200.53 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 322,455 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) L P holds 24,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual reported 185,423 shares. Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 33,270 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Shayne & Ltd Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc accumulated 40,054 shares. Bluemountain Capital reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btc Management Incorporated has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wright Serv has 2.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dubuque State Bank And Tru holds 2.78% or 318,655 shares. 4,287 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.11% or 184,903 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,154 shares. Tributary Limited Co has 19,580 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 941,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,247 are held by Lpl Ltd Com. Amer Century holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.98 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 3.81 million shares. Cambridge Tru has invested 1.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 448,798 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 1,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 7,526 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Grp Inc Inc invested in 3,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 378,512 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 52,966 shares. Northern owns 6.68 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 61,732 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Management Mi. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 4.92 million shares.