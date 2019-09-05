Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Ventas (VTR) Stake by $14.84 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.17M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 373,568 shares to 314,772 shares, valued at $40.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 801,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.