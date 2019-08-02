Bruni J V & Company Position in Radian Group (RDN) Raised by $621,760 as Stock Price Declined; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Position

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 2.18 million shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 11.97 million shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 123,355 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11,370 shares. 112,469 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 479,298 shares stake. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 103,531 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.61M shares. Zacks Inv reported 1.67M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Management holds 0.02% or 6,831 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 201,007 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 487,442 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 196,479 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Prelude Capital holds 0.01% or 4,892 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Vanguard Gp owns 19.93M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 546,175 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc owns 67,411 shares. Capital Returns Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 24,946 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 70,984 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Zacks accumulated 185,193 shares. 725 were reported by Salem Counselors. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mgmt has invested 2.17% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 754 shares.

