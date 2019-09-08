Bruni J V & Company Stake in Ventas (VTR) Cut by $14.84 Million as Stock Rose; Hood River Capital Management Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Lowered by $2.25 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 954,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.80 million, down from 991,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 118,524 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.42M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46M for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

