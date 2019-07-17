Bruni J V & Company Raised Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; Guess Has 1.01 Sentiment

Guess Inc (GES) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 73 sold and reduced equity positions in Guess Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 54.02 million shares, down from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guess Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 52 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Bruni J V & Company increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruni J V & Company acquired 245,743 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Bruni J V & Company holds 1.96 million shares with $39.17 million value, up from 1.71 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc accumulated 207,598 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 32,843 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 74,852 shares. Johnson Fin Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 378,726 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 29,869 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc holds 484 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 1.51% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested in 7 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has 18.71 million shares. 25,026 were accumulated by Syntal Ltd Liability Corp. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 71,976 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 162,582 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whitnell & invested in 0.29% or 37,849 shares.

It closed at $16.69 lastly. It is down 26.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC – QTRLY RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE INCREASED 2% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 500,509 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 156,600 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 14.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.