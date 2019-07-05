Bruni J V & Company Stake in Ventas (VTR) Decreased by $14.84 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Coresite Rlty (COR) Stake by $449,400; Valuation Rose

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 818,506 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 57,576 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 72,500 shares to 83,200 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 75,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.70M for 23.51 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management stated it has 3,420 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Sei Invests Communication holds 65,964 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 3,458 shares. Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 3,338 shares. Green Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 40,500 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Creative Planning has 2,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 23,939 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.43% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Aperio Grp holds 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 20,334 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $348.89M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.