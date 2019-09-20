Bruni J V & Company Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $12.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Friess Associates Lowered America’s Car (CRMT) Holding by $752,672; Stock Declined

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 9.04 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in America's Car (CRMT) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc analyzed 8,752 shares as the company's stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 65,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 74,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in America's Car for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $619.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 56,919 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 4.22M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 17,826 shares stake. Hallmark Incorporated holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,763 shares. Independent Invsts has invested 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,060 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has 19,320 shares. 10 accumulated 35,120 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.95% or 11,290 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,800 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ct reported 262,500 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,044 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited reported 8,116 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 91,206 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CRMT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 8.61% more from 4.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 8,140 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 18,736 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 100 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 2,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Inc accumulated 104,309 shares. 636 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 8,300 shares. 1,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 104,366 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 8,877 shares. Invesco reported 21,813 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bancshares Of America De has 73,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 83,763 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 89,759 shares to 208,712 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,034 shares, and has risen its stake in I3 Verticals Inc..

