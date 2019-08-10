Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $14.84 Million; Five Below (FIVE) Stake Held by Armistice Capital Llc

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.16. About 653,196 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.77 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.36 million activity. $4.36M worth of stock was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $355.22M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).