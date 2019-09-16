Bruni J V & Company Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Dudley & Shanley Cut Its Position by $682,802

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 149,995 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.62 million, down from 153,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $192.05. About 334,088 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 1.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 27.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares to 625,427 shares, valued at $32.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi accumulated 50,615 shares. 1,277 were accumulated by St Germain D J Company Inc. 346 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Marvin Palmer Assocs has invested 4.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 31,211 shares. Patten holds 1.13% or 14,023 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Gru Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 471,773 shares. Btr Mgmt owns 9,245 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 51,220 shares. Commerce Bancshares stated it has 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 2.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 93,677 shares.

