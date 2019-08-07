Bruni J V & Company Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Upped by $4.91 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Js Capital Management Has Cut Position

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 293,971 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cv Starr Trust reported 543,204 shares. Highland Cap LP holds 163,004 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lincoln Corp accumulated 20,770 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 45,541 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 18.71M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability owns 254,018 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De invested 0.6% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 757,426 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc. Calamos Limited Co holds 479,808 shares. United Financial Advisers Lc owns 1.40M shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 32,173 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 2.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 19,374 shares. Jet Cap Investors LP stated it has 45,792 shares. Tctc Limited has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Inv Mngmt has 310,139 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc reported 7,145 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 3,841 shares. 7,400 are owned by Saybrook Capital Nc. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Commercial Bank holds 93,125 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,737 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ally Inc reported 1.16% stake. Ssi Mgmt stated it has 3,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.