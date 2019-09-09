Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $4.91 Million as Valuation Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $23.98 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 352,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 7.92 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541.60M, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 673,213 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares to 14.22M shares, valued at $501.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX) by 113,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,461 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cohen & Steers Inc accumulated 0.38% or 2.02M shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 30,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 0.22% or 13,239 shares. Profund Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 32,146 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Cwh Cap Mgmt invested in 1.58% or 55,170 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,688 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Century holds 3.30 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchorage Capital Gru Ltd Liability has invested 14.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 21,260 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal holds 1.26 million shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 3.87 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.90M shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co owns 79,391 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Synovus Finance holds 0.01% or 30,287 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 104,430 shares. Advisers Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Central State Bank & holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 352,789 shares. 28,200 are owned by Kempner Capital Mgmt. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 20,045 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,703 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.4% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).