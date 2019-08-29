Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Increased Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding by $25.98 Million as Stock Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 837,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.21M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 906,728 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $230.46. About 770,700 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel: Synergies Expected, But Still Faces Elevated Supply In Several Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) by 19,067 shares to 390,341 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 916,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 27,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 9,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 450,351 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 16,681 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 237,712 shares. Company Bankshares holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 14,470 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Silvercrest Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.51% or 4.94 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.94M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.95% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Axa invested in 531,978 shares. Virtu Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 18.84 million shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr accumulated 20,342 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Sarl reported 35,302 shares stake. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 5,300 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 2,200 are held by Fulton Retail Bank Na. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Foster And Motley Inc reported 34,678 shares stake. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7,165 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fosun Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 339,008 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,525 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,815 shares.