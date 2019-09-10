Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by $321,214; At&T (T) Stake Has Lifted by Coastline Trust Co

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 276,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, up from 273,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 538,660 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 21,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 111,575 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 90,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 28,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. U S Invsts stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 340 shares. 14,091 are owned by Regal Invest Lc. Daiwa Securities holds 2,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Lc invested in 0.03% or 347,060 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fdx Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ameritas Investment owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1,037 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Architects has 0.12% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 620 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 70 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 694,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares to 60,943 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).