Bruni J V & Company Stake in Ventas (VTR) Has Lowered by $14.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised by $1.92 Million Its Holding

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 761,737 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 673,364 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 21,365 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested in 4,046 shares. 310,324 are held by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 17,914 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 6,076 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 60,759 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.39% stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 21,598 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Acg Wealth owns 2,133 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 22,563 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 414,157 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 136 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. 67 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,643 shares to 365,814 shares, valued at $127.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,126 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Ltd owns 14,191 shares. Sei Investments holds 45,435 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 307,199 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 920 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,750 shares. 36,715 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 4,555 shares. M&T National Bank reported 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ntv Asset Management Limited accumulated 3,300 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 0.12% or 13,625 shares. Mackenzie owns 22,650 shares.