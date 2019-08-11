Bruni J V & Company Holds Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); As Verizon Comm (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Its Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 1059.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 81,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 88,741 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 7,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 276,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 273,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 413,847 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings.