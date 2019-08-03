Bruni J V & Company Position in Ventas (VTR) Has Cut by $14.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Upped Position

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.07M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, proxy advisers say; 02/04/2018 – Problem Magnet: EXCLUSIVE: emails from a source inside Tesla show Musk and Tesla management rallying the troops and trying to; 11/03/2018 – MUSK: TESLA AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 100%-200% SAFER BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX to manage massive amount of self-driving car data; 28/03/2018 – “Downfall” $TSLA bondholder edition; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 29/03/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVES’ EMAILS SHOW PUSH TO MEET END-OF-QTR TARGET; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk Made Less Than The Typical Tesla Employee In 2017 — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – TSLA: Delaware corporate law judge says @elonmusk may have controlled @Tesla board during its 2016 acquisition of @solarcity

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Utah Retirement System accumulated 97,277 shares. Cypress Cap Gp owns 23,614 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 265,539 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 547,571 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 146,925 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 14,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 48,709 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 482,048 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2,229 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs has 0.39% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.09% or 65,888 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.34% or 24,150 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 6,309 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,602 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.69 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2.

