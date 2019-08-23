Bruni J V & Company Upped Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $4.91 Million as Share Price Rose; As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Cut by $11.73 Million Its Position

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 14.45 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 891,275 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20,671 shares to 290,914 shares, valued at $23.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (Prn) (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank invested in 915 shares or 0% of the stock. 238,516 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 10 invested 0.32% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Hennessy has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Mesirow Financial Invest Mgmt owns 1,235 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 3.22M shares. State Street Corp accumulated 9.19M shares. Victory Management owns 3.80 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res reported 31,105 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 338,139 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 595,890 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 648,527 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.77M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.