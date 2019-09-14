Bruni J V & Company Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $12.68 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Position by $1.77 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, up from 41,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,386 shares to 128,933 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,830 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

