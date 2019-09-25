Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Citizens & Northern Trimmed Its Holding by $1.00 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 18,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,965 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 38,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 13,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.68M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 2.19M shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 9,770 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Company has 1.46 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 309,311 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt accumulated 674,804 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 4.42 million shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd reported 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,456 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And stated it has 1,357 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ally Financial has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 133,000 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,837 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.35% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 20,333 shares. Td Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 788,098 shares.

