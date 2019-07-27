Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Share Value Declined; As Coca (KO) Stock Price Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.19 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 2.37M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 41,561 shares to 442,827 shares, valued at $62.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 244,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

