Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Stock Value Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, De Burlo Group Increased Stake

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 170.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 22,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,900 shares to 24,710 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,100 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,591 shares stake. Florida-based Finemark Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1.45 million were reported by Tcw Gp Inc. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 358 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,889 were reported by Canandaigua State Bank & Tru. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 97,366 shares. 2,318 are held by Moors Cabot. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,549 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). National Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter reported 9,924 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 5,635 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Lc has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 60,842 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.