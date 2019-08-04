Bruni J V & Company Upped By $944,288 Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering United States Cellular (USM)

Among 2 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United States Cellular had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) rating on Monday, May 6. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. See United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) latest ratings:

Bruni J V & Company increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruni J V & Company acquired 20,528 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Bruni J V & Company holds 1.20M shares with $55.97M value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $48.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

