Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Since Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation 43 3.46 N/A 1.17 41.04 VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bruker Corporation and VolitionRx Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bruker Corporation’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VolitionRx Limited has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bruker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor VolitionRx Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. VolitionRx Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bruker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bruker Corporation and VolitionRx Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.05% for Bruker Corporation with average price target of $53.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Bruker Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 24.2% of Bruker Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73% VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67%

For the past year Bruker Corporation has weaker performance than VolitionRx Limited

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats VolitionRx Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.