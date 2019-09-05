Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation 42 3.39 N/A 1.17 41.04 Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.46 N/A 3.53 19.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bruker Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc. Agilent Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bruker Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bruker Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bruker Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bruker Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bruker Corporation. Its rival Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bruker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bruker Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$51.25 is Bruker Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.55%. Competitively Agilent Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $89.33, with potential upside of 21.72%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Agilent Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Bruker Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Bruker Corporation shares and 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Bruker Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 24.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73% Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89%

For the past year Bruker Corporation has stronger performance than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Bruker Corporation.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.