Bruker Corporation (BRKR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bruker Corporation has 69.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Bruker Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bruker Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.60% 9.10% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bruker Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation N/A 41 35.78 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Bruker Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Bruker Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Bruker Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 2.75 2.83

With average price target of $51.25, Bruker Corporation has a potential upside of 4.93%. The peers have a potential upside of 51.67%. Bruker Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bruker Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bruker Corporation -1.42% 5.46% 11.34% 23.32% 34.58% 40.14% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Bruker Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Bruker Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Bruker Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.99 and has 3.77 Quick Ratio. Bruker Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bruker Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Bruker Corporation is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bruker Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.42 which is 41.84% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bruker Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bruker Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.