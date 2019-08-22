Bruker (BRKR) to pay $0.04 on Sep 20, 2019; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Navistar International (NAV)

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Bruker Corp’s current price of $42.33 translates into 0.09% yield. Bruker Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 668,053 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 69.09% above currents $24.1 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NAV in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $34 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 11 report. See Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) latest ratings:

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 7.5 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

The stock increased 3.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 346,261 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Rev $9.25B-$9.75B; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS STICKING TO 16.9% NAVISTAR STAKE FOR NOW; 13/04/2018 – Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops – chairman; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck & Bus Mulls Raising Navistar Stake Above 17%, Forcing Offer For Entire Company; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 92,758 shares. Stanley Lc has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Westpac invested in 150,449 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Bruker Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 36,675 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 6,074 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 63,199 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 14,288 shares. Blackrock holds 5.23M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 90,745 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Cambridge Rech Advsr owns 6,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) or 6,555 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 1,000 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technology. Epoch Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) or 38,401 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research invested in 0.12% or 570,089 shares.

