Bruker (BRKR) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Increased Holding by $2.83 Million; As Garmin Ord (GRMN) Stock Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.04 Million

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 285,007 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 54.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 74,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 210,437 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 135,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 146,023 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 0.43% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Motco reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Prns reported 0.18% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,936 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 437,395 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 9,193 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 578,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,269 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,007 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc holds 32,270 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 206,392 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has 52,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 21,270 shares to 325,626 shares, valued at $35.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,325 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).