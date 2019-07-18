Bruce & Co Increases Position in Allstate (ALL); Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $19.61 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 166,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,125 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 275,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 763,448 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 903,656 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M has 2,675 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 29,450 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Lc holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 712 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 30,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 4,852 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1,619 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.04 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,457 shares. Grandfield & Dodd owns 26,482 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 4,066 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Kbc Gru Nv owns 25,870 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 15,798 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited holds 770 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82M for 22.89 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These 20 S&P 500 companies have posted the biggest sales surprises this earnings season – MarketWatch” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within ImmunoGen, Vulcan Materials, Intuit, and Proofpoint â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,133 shares to 197,741 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 132,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.34% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Benin Management has 2.71% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 66,952 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 121,206 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 955 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 781,656 shares. Nadler Gp stated it has 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 507,304 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2,489 are held by Pennsylvania. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 332 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 5,961 shares. Beddow Mngmt has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 266,227 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,080 shares.