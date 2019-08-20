Bruce & Co Has Upped Compass Minerals (CMP) Position; Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Its Stake by $13.51 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 175,662 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 105,866 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $241.62. About 2.00 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Reece Joseph E also bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Standen James D. also bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Ltd holds 3.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 148,600 shares. 19,928 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Lpl Financial Limited Company accumulated 21,696 shares. Co Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 4,975 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,191 shares. 46,350 were reported by Amer Century. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 4,926 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 5,091 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 110 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 316 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Limited Liability accumulated 7,617 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 334,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 8.02M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West holds 42,364 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,434 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,609 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 1.16% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. 768 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Capital Limited Lc owns 70 shares. 73 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn. 3.08M were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Eagle Ridge Investment owns 72,126 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,710 are held by Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iberiabank owns 4,386 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,698 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17,370 shares to 207,932 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).