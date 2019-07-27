Bruce & Co Holding in Insteel (IIIN) Lifted by $600,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 25,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 108,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 59,522 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN)

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. Shares for $89,300 were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 17,462 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 48,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability Com holds 141,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 11,036 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Robotti Robert stated it has 225,160 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York, a New York-based fund reported 24,959 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 50,072 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 13,950 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 2,444 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,865 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 14,350 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 73,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 48,140 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ems Capital LP invested in 273,440 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 9,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 2,199 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 26,582 shares in its portfolio. Meritage LP reported 2.91% stake. Smithfield Tru Comm holds 165 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 2.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Washington Trust Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,139 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability invested in 250,001 shares. 20.14 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. Jefferies Lc invested in 0.06% or 75,456 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,500 shares to 489,410 shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,650 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

