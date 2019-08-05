Bruce & Co Lifted Allstate (ALL) Position by $545,200; Stock Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $3.45 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 31,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 58,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 89,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 3.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.45. About 335,548 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 9,409 shares to 62,492 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 147,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 19.70 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 99,592 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,760 shares. Madison Investment has 41,497 shares. Advisor Llc stated it has 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe And Rusling reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Management Associates Ny holds 6,232 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Com invested in 4,829 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 18,638 shares. Qci Asset Inc has invested 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackhill Capital Incorporated owns 226,200 shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp reported 6,853 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 11,166 shares. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa reported 2.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.