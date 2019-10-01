Bruce & Co Cut Rli (RLI) Position by $1.81 Million; Skytop Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.87 Million as Market Value Rose

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Rli (RLI) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 44,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Rli for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 128,726 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 19,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $576.8. About 186,483 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Management Llc holds 0.18% or 6,575 shares. 2,297 are held by National Asset Mgmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.14% or 3,594 shares. Pictet Asset holds 652,018 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 4,866 shares. 106,707 are held by Prudential Financial Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 115,600 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co accumulated 3,472 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 20,000 shares. Spectrum Gp Inc reported 65 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 758 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Georgia-based Advisory Llc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 3,713 were reported by Girard Prns. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Best REITs for the Next 55 Years – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel praises new CTO hire at Equinix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NYMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 13.14% Yield – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $90,790 activity.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 48.39 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.